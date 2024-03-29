(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Samsung Partners National Heritage Board to Bring a Slice of Singapore's Cultural Heritage to Samsung The Frame TV" data-link=" Partners National Heritage Board to Bring a Slice of Singapore's Cultural Heritage to Samsung The Frame TV" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - Samsung Singapore today announced in partnership with the National Heritage Board (NHB), that Samsung Art Store will see the addition of 10 artworks from Singapore's National Collection. Art and heritage lovers will be offered the opportunity to enjoy a curated collection that showcase the changes in Singapore's physical and urban landscape through the years, and selected master works of Asian painting traditions.

These art pieces join over 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries, including Louvre Museum, The Met, the Van Gogh Museum, the National Gallery Singapore, and many others. With the Frame TV's matte display feature, the texture of the on-screen display provides a realistic art experience that turns art into a showpiece, bringing art galleries into your home.

The collection for Samsung Art Store is jointly curated by Samsung and NHB. The 10 artworks were selected as they are representative of the National Collection, which serves to connect the past, present, and future generations of Singaporeans, and deemed best to be displayed on a 4K display screen like the Frame TV.

The collection includes 'The Esplanade from Scandal Point', a painting by John Turnbull Thomson which depicts our National Monument the Padang as a centre of social life as far back as the 19th century, and 'View of Read Bridge at Clarke Quay', a work by pioneer water-colourist Lim Cheng Hoe featuring the iconic Singapore River. Other notable historical works include 'View of Raffles Place' and 'View from Government Hill' depicting Singapore in its early days and 'Bird on Fence'.

Ms Chang Hwee Nee, Chief Executive Officer, NHB, said: 'Our National Collection tells the story of Singapore's past and present, for our future. As the custodian of Singapore's heritage, NHB aims to raise a greater awareness of, and deepen appreciation for, these national treasures. Our collaboration with Samsung introduces a new and additional touchpoint for Singaporeans to enjoy the National Collection through its Frame TVs. It is akin to having these beautiful masterpieces digitally displayed in our homes, which will hopefully inspire more to visit our museums to see them in real life.'

Dennis Jang, President, Samsung Singapore said: 'We believe that art should not only inspire, but also inform and educate. With the introduction of the National Collection in the Art Store, our users will be able to appreciate art, and learn more about the history of Singapore. Such collaboration truly shows how technology can bring art and history to more individuals, and the significant role our Art Store plays to bring such monumental pieces to the homes of future generations.'

Samsung and NHB plan to explore expanding the collection in the Art Store, to create greater awareness of other artworks in the National Collection.

Bespoke Lifestyle Products that Elevate Every Lifestyle

This year, The Frame TV's new Art Stream feature gives users a taste of the Art Store's diverse collection by providing them with 20 free hand-selected artworks each month. The Art Mode also features thoughtful enhancements, including Pantone Validated certification where colour accuracy is ensured with artworks displayed. In addition, users can be ensured of lower energy usage with Art Mode as the picture frequency in 2024 Frame TV is reduced from 120Hz to 60Hz when the mode is active, resulting in 10% energy savings[1].





The Frame TV features Pantone Validated certification where colour accuracy is ensured with artworks displayed.

For those who want an audio solution that complements The Frame, the new Music Frame seamlessly blends into the environment as a modern picture frame, allowing users to customisation options with their favourite photos, while serving as a sound device. When paired with Samsung 2024 TVs, the Music Frame users can play sound from both the TV and sound device a unique feature called Q-Symphony. As a standalone speaker, the Music Frame pairs via Bluetooth with other devices such as a mobile phone.





The Music Frame also comes with special limited-edition Disney-themed designs.

In a collaboration with Disney, the Frame TV and Music Frame will have 4 special Disney-themed designs for the Frame bezel and Music Frame panel. This limited-edition bundle is available for purchase at the Samsung Online Store, Samsung Shop App, and major consumer electronics retailers.

For more information about the 2024 TV and sound systems line-up, please visit .

[1] This feature applies to the 55'' display and above.





Hashtag: #Samsung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at







About the National Heritage Board

The National Heritage Board (NHB) was formed on 1 August 1993. As the custodian of Singapore's heritage, NHB is responsible for telling the Singapore story, sharing the Singaporean experience and imparting our Singapore spirit.

NHB's mission is to preserve and celebrate the shared heritage of our diverse communities, for the purpose of education, nation-building and cultural understanding. It manages the national museums and heritage institutions, safeguards and promotes intangible cultural heritage, and sets policies relating to heritage sites, monuments and the national collection. Through the national collection, NHB curates heritage programmes and presents exhibitions to connect the past, present and future generations of Singaporeans. NHB is a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Please visit for more information.



Samsung Electronics