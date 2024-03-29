First-Ever Fortune Innovation Forum Draws Top Global Leaders To Hong Kong, Promoting Agendas On Collective Cross-Sector Advancement

Fortune celebrates 30 Asian companies with future growth potential from its inaugural Asia Future 30 List

With over 70 international speakers and over 400 participants, the Fortune Innovation Forum created fertile ground for discussion on new strategies for growth in APAC and beyond

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - Fortune Innovation Forum 2024 made waves in Hong Kong as leaders from around the world joined the two-day conference on 27-28 March and shared insights on advancements in AI, technology, sustainability, finance, talent recruitment, and more. The event facilitated key discussions in which experts, investors, and leaders of the world's largest companies reflected on how businesses and economies are evolving to meet the demands of an ever-changing global environment.

The forum's first day kicked off with a Fortune Most Powerful Women breakfast session featuring Bonnie Y Chan, the first female CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Walmart International, Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, and Jane Sun, CEO of Trip. In a panel discussion, the four CEOs shared actionable steps to close the gender gap. Bonnie Chan talked about HKEX's role as a regulator and its effort to rid the Hong Kong stock exchange of single-gender boards, which have dropped in number from 800 in 2021 to fewer than 500 in 2024.

Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officially opened the Forum by discussing how the city is aiming to establish an equitable environment for growth and innovation. He disputed the idea that Hong Kong is 'over' and identified key industries with robust, innovative potential: 'We chose four areas to concentrate our energy: artificial intelligence and big data analytics, health science and health tech, fintech, and new materials advanced manufacturing.'

The global economy continues to prove surprisingly resilient, and few economies are defying expectations as much as Japan. Tokiko Shimizu, Assistant Governor, Bank of Japan, offered an insider's look at Japan's recovery as it ends its negative interest rate era. Ms. Shimizu said Japan 'still expect[s] that the price movement in coming years will be around 2%, which means we don't see any interest rate hike necessarily.' 'We are predicting that our GDP growth will be around 1.5% over the coming years,' she said.

Innovation and advances in AI are transforming how companies engage with the global consumer, and the world's largest retailer is working to harness all that potential. 'We are in this amazing age where we can know our customers in aggregate and we can know them individually,' said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Walmart International. 'The only way you can do that is through data and tech...I think customers can expect a more delightful experience in retail.'

Even with AI going mainstream, there are ways to further promote the technology. Scott Beaumont, President, Asia Pacific, Google, outlined four areas of focus: AI accessibility, productive use of AI, cross-industry understanding of use cases, and governments' creation of usage guidelines. Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sinovation Ventures, Founder of 01, urged the audience to regard AI as it would a powerful workplace or educational assistant that can boost productivity and lead to improved outcomes. 'We need to encourage people to harness AI and use all the tools so that they can be the best that they can be,' said Mr. Lee.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers opened the second day of the forum, speaking to the audience virtually about trade, growth, and technology. He shared his optimism about China's advancements. 'Over a human lifespan in England in the 19th century, living standards rose by a factor of perhaps one and a half, whereas in a human lifespan in China, living standards are likely to have risen by a factor of 50 or more, which is truly the greatest achievement in the economic history of mankind,' he said.

The forum convened the top minds in innovationfrom biotech to AI to cryptocurrencyto create an atmosphere that fostered collaboration and planted seeds for further breakthroughs.

Fortune Asia Future 30 Awards Celebrates Regional Companies With the Highest Potential for Future Growth

At the Asia Future 30 Award Ceremony, Fortune honored companies that landed on its inaugural Asia Future 30 list, which recognizes firms that display potential for future growth across industries.

Fortune Asia Future 30 Awardees

China

Company

Headquarters

Industry

Alibaba Health Information Technology

Hong Kong

Consumer Staples Distribution and Retail

Beijing Kingsoft Office Software

Beijing

Software

Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise

Beijing

Biotechnology

BYD

Shenzhen

Automobiles

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Ningde

Electrical Equipment

EVE Energy

Huizhou

Industrials

Hangzhou First Applied Material

Hangzhou

Semiconductors

Hundsun Technologies

Hangzhou

Software

Imeik Technology Development

Beijing

Biotechnology

Inovance Technology

Shenzhen

Machinery

JA Solar Technology

Beijing

Semiconductors

JD Health International

Beijing

Consumer Staples Distribution and Retail

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic

Changzhou

Industrial Machinery and Equipment

Li Auto

Beijing

Automobiles

Meituan

Beijing

Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure

NIO

Shanghai

Automobiles

Sungrow Power

Hefei

Electrical Equipment

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies

Suzhou

Electrical Equipment

Trip Group

Shanghai

Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure

WuXi AppTec

Shanghai

Life Sciences Tools and Services



Fortune Asia Future 30 Awardees

Asia Pacific (outside China)

Avenue Supermarts

Mumbai, India

Retail and Wholesale

Celltrion

Incheon, South Korea

Biotechnology

Delta Electronics (Thailand)

Thailand

Electronic Components

Kakao

Jeju-si, South Korea

Interactive Media and Services

Lasertec

Yokohama, Japan

Semiconductors

LTIMindtree

Mumbai, India

IT Services

M3

Tokyo, Japan

Health Care Technology

NAVER

Seongnam-si,

South Korea

Interactive Media and

Services

POSCO Future M

Pohang, South

Korea

Materials

WiseTech Global

Sydney, Australia

Software



