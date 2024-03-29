Ski Dubai, In Partnership With Dubai Sports Council, To Host DXB Snow Run On 19 May

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Enjoy early bird discounts for the whole month of Ramadan at PremierOnline

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 March 2024: Ski Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, is excited to announce that the fifth edition of the DXB Snow Run will take place on 19 May. The unique running experience is the perfect way to beat the summer heat and will see participants navigate the slopes of Ski Dubai in -40C.

Now open to an extended age group from 13 to 70 with individual and group categories, the DXB Snow Run welcomes families to a one-of-a-kind outing, as well as corporate teams for some fun healthy competition.

Runners can choose from two distances, 3km (3 loops) or 5km (5 loops) and battle it out individually or join forces as a team of five where they will be competing against other teams. Each person who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. The Top 3 participants from each category will also get a chance to step up to the podium and bring home cool prizes.

Registration is now open (until 16 May), and participants can secure their spot on PremierOnline. Exclusively for the whole month of Ramadan, save up to AED 25* when you book online individually or as a team of five. Book now at PremierOnline.



Back by popular demand, DXB Snow Run was first launched in 2020 and was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to take place post-lockdown. Since then, it has become an annual event, hosting a record number of 600 athletes from 55 nationalities in last year's edition alone.