Russians Attack Three DTEK Tpps, Injuring Power Engineer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night and morning of March 29, Russians attacked three DTEK thermal power plants (TPPs), damaging equipment and injuring a power engineer.

DTEK Group reported this on Telegra , according to Ukrinform.

"The equipment sustained significant damage. Following the attack, power engineers promptly began to eliminate the consequences," the statement says.

According to preliminary information, a power engineer was injured. First aid was rendered to him.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have shelled DTEK TPPs more than 160 times.

: Energy infrastructure damaged in six regions following night attac

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of the Russian massive combined attack on March 29, thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged. Emergency shutdowns were introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and hourly shutdown schedules were introduced in the Kharkiv region.

Illustrative photo, DTEK