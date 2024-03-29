One Man Killed In Drone Attack South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 29 (KUNA) -- A drone of the Israeli occupation raided a car near the southern village of Bazouriyah on Friday killing one person, the official National News Agency reported.

Rescuers managed to retrieve body of the deceased from the burning vehicle, the NNA said.

The NAA quoted a resistance statement as saying that the Lebanese gunners fired rockets on an occupation's barracks in Shebaa farms, scoring director hits.

The occupation aircraft yesterday hit positions and houses killing and wounding a number of people including civil defense personnel in the south.

There have been skirmishes across the southern borders since October 7. However, these tit-for-tat attacks have repeatedly stepped up with exchange of gunfire on a wide scale. Some 300 Lebanese have been killed in the attacks on the Lebanese territories. (end) kbs

