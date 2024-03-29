One Killed In Enemy Strikes On 13 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled 13 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on March 28, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The Russians shelled Kizomys, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Mykilske, Tiahynka, Novovorontsovka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Lvove, and Kherson.

Twenty-one private houses were damaged. An administrative building, a higher education institution, a critical infrastructure facility, a cell tower, an agricultural enterprise, a farm, a shop, garage and storage facilities, and cars were also under attack.

The Russian attack left one person dead and eight others injured.