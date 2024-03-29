Massive Attack: Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 58 Shahed Uavs, 26 Missiles Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 84 enemy aerial targets.

According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram.

According to him, on the night of March 29, the Russians launched a powerful missile and air strike on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and combat UAVs – a total of 99 means of air attack:

- 60 Shahed-136/131 combat drones (launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area, Russia's Kursk region);

- 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles (from three MiG-31K combat aircraft, Russia's Ryazan region);

- 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (temporarily occupied Crimea);

- 9 Kh-59 guided missiles (from nine Su-34 aircraft, Russia's Belgorod region);

- 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles (Russia's Kursk region);

- 21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles (from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, Russia's Engels).

Anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine's Air Force and the Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and EW equipment of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air strike.

A total of 84 enemy aerial targets were destroyed:

- 58 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs;

- 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 5 Kh-59 guided missiles;

- 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

As reported by Ukrinform, during a massive combined attack last night, the Russian forces once again targeted energy facilities.