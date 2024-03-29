Syrskyi Outlines Defense Forces' Tasks On Ground And At Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders will not find a safe place on Ukrainian land, neither in the rear nor at the front.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Our gunners use high-precision ammunition to destroy enemy concentration areas even tens of kilometers behind the front lines. Every day, the enemy not only suffers significant losses in manpower and equipment, including artillery systems, but he can never feel safe anywhere, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is an important psychological factor. They will not have peace on our land. Never. And every occupier should be aware of this,” said Syrskyi.

He cited statistics on Russian losses. Only in February-March 2024 (as of March 26), the enemy lost more than 570 tanks, about 1,430 armored fighting vehicles, almost 1,680 artillery pieces and 64 air defense systems. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to keep key heights and defense areas under control. In just ten days in February, they shot down 13 enemy aircraft, including two strategically important A50 early warning and control aircraft.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ukraine continues to change tactics at sea as well. Ukrainian naval drone attacks on enemy ships are so effective that this allows talking about changes in the strategy of combat operations at sea as a whole. The General added that Ukraine is purposefully destroying the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and we will continue to do so. The latest destruction of several ships in Sevastopol is just another example of this.

“On the ground... the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to keep key heights and defense areas under control. Our goal is to prevent the loss of our territory, exhaust the enemy as much as possible, inflict the greatest losses on him, and form and prepare reserves for offensive operations,” said Syrskyi.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of March 23, Ukraine's defense forces had hit Russia's large landing ships, Yamal and Azov, a communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

