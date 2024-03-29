Klymenko: Russians Attacked 10 Regions Of Ukraine Overnight, Six People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked 10 regions of Ukraine on the night and morning of March 29, damaging energy infrastructure, civilian facilities, and private homes.

Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, more than 150 rescuers and 35 specialized vehicles of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks.

The Russians attacked with missiles and drones. Six people, including a child, sought medical assistance immediately after the strikes.

Ukrenergo: Russians hit energy infrastructure overnight

Nearly 10 private houses were destroyed and dozens more were damaged, the minister said.

According to Klymenko, rescuers are working to eliminate the effects of Russian strikes, while investigators are documenting the crimes. Victims are receiving support from psychologists at the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of March 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 84 enemy aerial targets, including 58 Shahed UAVs and 26 missiles of various types.

Photo: SES