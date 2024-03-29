Enemy Fails To Advance Significantly In Strategic Directions - Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation at the front remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are holding back the enemy despite the lack of ammunition and air defense systems.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The situation at the front is really difficult. However, it cannot be any different at the front. Undoubtedly, every day requires maximum effort from our soldiers and officers. But we not only are on the defensive, but also move forward in different directions every day. In addition, the number of positions we have returned exceeds the number of lost positions. The enemy did not manage to advance significantly in strategic areas, and his territorial gains, if any, are of tactical importance. We are monitoring this situation,” said Syrskyi.

At the same time, he noted that the current situation in certain sectors remains tense. The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in manpower. They traditionally do not count on losses and continue to use the tactics of massive assaults. In some areas, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repel several dozen attacks.

According to him, in the past several months and weeks, the enemy has significantly increased aircraft activity, using KABs - guided air bombs that destroy Ukrainian positions. In addition, the enemy resorts to dense artillery and mortar fire. Several days ago, the enemy's advantage in terms of ammunition was about six to one. However, as ammunition arrives from Western allies, the situation is equalizing.

“We learned to fight not by the amount of ammunition, but by the skill of using the weapons that we have. In some areas of the front, we managed to equalize the situation with artillery, and this immediately affected the situation as a whole. In addition, we make the most of the advantages of unmanned aerial vehicles, although the enemy is trying to catch up with us in this effective weapon,” said Syrskyi.

According to him, the enemy continues to carry out offensive operations on a wide front, trying to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at any cost and pushing us back on the left [east] bank of the Dnipro in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukraine's Armed Forces are holding their positions, and assistance from partners could make a big difference in this battle.

“We are fine with the skill of military personnel. We hope to receive from our partners a greater number of air defense systems, and, most importantly, missiles for them, especially given that the enemy has switched to the tactics of massive air strikes against Ukrainian troops, civilian infrastructure, and peaceful Ukrainian cities. We have a duty to protect them,” said Syrskyi.

As reported, in the coming days, Germany will transfer 10,000 artillery rounds from the Bundeswehr's stockpiles to Ukraine.

Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi/Telegram