Arms And Ammunition Found In Two Azerbaijani Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Explosives and grenades were found in Khirdalan city of Absherondistrict, Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was reported that 12 units of F-1 hand grenades suitable forcombat use and 4 units of UZRQM were found during the inspection ofthe scene after taking appropriate security measures in the areatogether with the special risk rescue service of the Ministry ofInternal Affairs and the employees of the law enforcementagency.

Ammunition was removed from the area for disposal.

Further to investigations, arms and ammunition were found inAzerbaijan's liberated Khankendi.

On March 28, 2 automatic weapons, 2 grenades, 1 lighter, 20cartridge combs, 3,640 cartridges of various calibres, and otherammunition were found and taken from the territory of Khankendicity.