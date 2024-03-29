Indonesia's President-Elect To Visit China

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIJING, Mac 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – At the invitation of Chinese President, Xi Jinping, President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia, and Great Indonesia Movement Party General Chairman, Prabowo Subianto, will visit China from Mac 31 to Apr 2, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, announced today.– NNN-XINHUA

