Seven Convicted In Ex-MLA Raju Pal's Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 29 (IANS) A special CBI court in Lucknow, on Friday, convicted all seven people, accused in the murder of former BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Six of the seven accused were sentenced to life imprisonment, while the seventh one was sentenced to four years in prison.

Raju Pal was murdered in 2005, months after winning the Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his electoral debut by defeating former MP and gangster Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Ashraf.

Atiq Ahmed, his brother and ex-MLA Ashraf were the prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case.

The two were shot dead in April 2023, in Prayagraj, while being taken for medical tests in police custody.