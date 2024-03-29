88Th Qatari Aircraft Delivers Aid For Gaza

A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in El Arish, Egypt, carrying 57 tonnes of aid, including food supplies provided by Qatar Charity, in preparation to be delivered to Gaza, bringing the total number of aid planes to 88. Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater received the aircraft at El Arish Airport.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.