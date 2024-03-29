Qatar Airways Concludes Expo 2023 Journey

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the Official Strategic Partner of Expo 2023 Doha, has closed an eventful six months at Expo 2023 Doha with resounding success. This edition of the MENA region's largest horticultural exhibition raised climate and desertification awareness through various exhibition stands, panel discussions and public activities.

The award-winning airline collaborated on a joint venture with Hamad International Airport (DOH) to design and build the impressive Qatar Airways Garden. As one of the most-visited pavilions at Expo, the 'Qatar Airways Garden' attracted over 250,000 visitors during the six-month period, with Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport (HIA) playing a significant role in bringing people from nearly 170 global destinations to Expo 2023 Doha.

Visitors were greeted by a giant yellow teddy bear - an iconic reference to Lamp Bear located at the Hamad International Airport, as well as significant landmarks from across the continents served by Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said:“With the successful conclusion of Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar is solidifying its role in hosting large-scale global events. Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport are proud to have contributed to the initiative, allowing us to welcome visitors from all around the world to experience Qatar's warm hospitality and be a part of its promising future.” Qatar Airways set the stage for this landmark event by welcoming the Expo 2023 Doha livery into its fleet and commemorating its role as the Official Strategic Partner. Throughout the six months, the Qatar Airways Garden hosted various activities, engaging experiences and cultural performances highlighting the diverse traditions of the world. The airline also hosted familiarisation trips to spotlight the largest horticultural exhibition in the region.