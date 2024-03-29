Moi Conducts Awareness Webinar On Cybercrimes At MES Indian School

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To raise awareness about cybercrimes including hacking, fraudulent practices of all kinds, threats and blackmailing and its prevention, the Cybercrimes Prevention Department of the Ministry of Interior conducted an online session for parents, students and staff of MES Indian School.

First Lieutenant Abdullah Al Harmi, Officer, Cybercrimes Prevention Department in his address shared details on common types of cybercrimes, methods of combating cybercrimes, punishments for different types of cybercrimes such as blackmailing, phishing, fraudulent messages, and cyber thefts, piracy, among others, and explained the services offered by the Department for the public.

The webinar provided general instructions on preventing cybercrimes such as securing online and social media accounts and bank cards, carefully dealing with unknown messages and anonymous calls, and not sharing passwords or personal ID information with others. Dr. Hameeda Kadar, the school Principal thanked the officer for enlightening the audience about cybercrimes and preventive measures. In the question-answer session, students and parents clarified their doubts.

Faisal Al Hudawi, Public Relations Department, MoI coordinated the online session. Students, parents and school officials of MES Indian School attended the webinar.