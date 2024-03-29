UCWL Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Cement Mill IV At Dabok Plant In Udaipur, Boosting Production Capacity And Sustainability

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Udaipur, Rajasthan, India Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL) , a subsidiary of well-known fast growing cement major, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art Cement Mill IV at its Dabok Plant in Udaipur, Rajasthan, today. This momentous occasion marks a substantial increase in UCWL's production capacity, from current 2.2 million MT to 4.7 million MT, solidifying its position as a key player in the cement industry.



UCWL Expansion Ceremony at Dabok Plant, Udaipur





The new facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced machinery, ensuring enhanced efficiency, productivity, and exceptional product quality. UCWL prioritizes environmentally friendly practices, and Cement Mill IV incorporates innovative measures to minimize its environmental impact.





"The inauguration of Cement Mill IV marks a landmark achievement for UCWL," said Sh. Shrivats Singhania, Director & CEO, UCWL. "This expansion not only strengthens our position in the cement industry but also empowers us to meet the growing demand for high-quality cement in the region. Committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, we aim to deliver exceptional products while minimizing our environmental footprint in line with our belief of 'Small actions today- big impact tomorrow'. This inauguration is a significant step forward in our journey to excellence, and we are confident that it will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of UCWL."





The inauguration ceremony, held at the Dabok Plant, was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, industry leaders, stakeholders, and members of the media. Among the key dignitaries present were Mrs Vinita Singhania – Chairperson: Udaipur Cement Works Limited,

Mr Harshpati Singhania – VC/MD : JK Paper Ltd., Mr Vikrampati Singhania – MD: JK Fenner Ltd., Mr Shrivats Singhania – Director & CEO (Udaipur Cement Works Limited), Mr Naveen Sharma – Whole time Director (Udaipur Cement works Limited).





The event served as a testament to UCWL's unwavering commitment to excellence and its contribution to the development of the region's infrastructure sector.





