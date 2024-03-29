‘IMT TRILAT 24’: Joint Exercise Between India, Mozambique And Tanzania Concludes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Indian Navy on Friday said that the joined navy exercise 'IMT TRILAT 24' between India, Mozambique, and Tanzania concluded in Mozambique's Nacala area.

The Navy said that the trilateral exercise enhanced maritime cooperation and interoperability between the navies of the three nations.

“INS Tir and Sujata participated in IMT TRILAT 24 which commenced on March 21 and concluded on March 28 which unfolded in two phases,” the Navy said.

The initial harbour phase from March 21 to 24 saw intensive training sessions concurrently held onboard INS Tir at Zanzibar and INS Sujata at Maputo. Activities included vital training on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), Damage Control and Firefighting Drills, communication procedures and medical lectures with CPR demonstration and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC).

The Navy said that the sea phase commenced on March 24, wherein INS Tir and INS Sujata embarked sea riders from the Tanzanian and Mozambique Navies respectively.

“Joint operations with Mozambique Naval ship Namatili and Tanzanian naval ship Fatundu showcased significant synergy and sustained efforts with the regional Navies in line with the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region),” the Navy said.

The evolutions at sea involved simulated VBSS exercises and night manoeuvres. The sea riders were imparted training on bridge watch-keeping, damage control and firefighting. The ships also undertook joint surveillance of EEZ off Tanzania and Mozambique in the area of operation.

The closing ceremony, held onboard INS Tir and INS Sujata at Nacala, Mozambique featured representatives from all three navies.

“Various official and training exchanges, cross-deck visits, the sports fixtures and Yoga were held as part of the long-range training deployment of the ships,” the Navy said.

The ships were open to visitors at Zanzibar, Maputo and Nacala, wherein more than 1500 people including school children, the Indian diaspora and the local populace visited the ship.

Outreach activities were also conducted at the Mizzizini orphanage centre at Zanzibar and Obra Dom Orio Reception Centre at Maputo fostering bonds of friendship, the Navy added.