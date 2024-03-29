Wanted Man Held For Killing Bank Employee At Delhi Bar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a wanted man in connection with the death of a Bank employee following a quarrel that broke out between“Yaaran Da Adda” restaurant workers and customers over some misunderstanding during birthday celebrations in the outskirts of the national capital last month, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Aman (27), who was on the run since the commission of the crime on the intervening night of February 20-21.

According to police, in the intervening night of February 20-21, Jatin Sharma (23), a resident of Budh Vihar, was stabbed to death while his two friends sustained injuries at“Yaaran Da Adda” a restaurant bar in Vardhman Mall, Pitampura.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said that recently, specific information regarding absconding Aman that he would be coming near Jai Mata Store, Budh Vihar to meet his acquaintance.

“A trap was laid and Aman was nabbed,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Aman disclosed that on the night of February 20, around 11:30 p.m., Jatin Sharma came to the bar to celebrate his birthday along with his friends.

“After cutting the cake, an argument broke between Jatin and a girl (an employee of the bar). The altercation turned into a physical fight between them. Bar owner Kishore Kumar, accused Aman along with Abhi, Dilip, Vishal, Shoaib, Gyan, Kaif, and Ali (all employees of the bar) attacked Jatin and his friends with iron rods, sticks, and a knife which they poked in Jatin's abdomen and also fired a gunshot with a country-made pistol,” said the DCP.

Later, Jatin was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Aman was actively involved and assaulted the Jatin with his friends with an iron rod and absconded,” the DCP added.