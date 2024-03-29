Reminder: Deadline For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Is Dec. 31

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Eligible residents who haven't yet applied for this year's property tax and rent rebate need to hurry up as the deadline for Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate program is approaching fast. Older adults and people with disabilities have until December 31 to apply for rebates on their property taxes and rent paid in 2022.

Who can apply for PTRR?

Originally, the deadline for the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate (PTRR) program was June 30, but it was extended to December 31 .

“So far this year, we've already seen more than 50,000 of our rebate applicants use myPATH to file their applications online,” and we are extending the deadline for the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate program so that“other eligible applicants can take advantage of myPATH in the coming months now that the program deadline has been extended through the remainder of the year,” Acting Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said in June.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue issued a reminder for residents to apply before the year-end deadline for the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate program. The DoR said more than 80,000 applicants have already applied for the PTRR program, and we“encourage all Pennsylvanians who are eligible for this program to apply - and to do so by filing online through myPATH.”

Eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 years or older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and people with disabilities aged 18 and older can apply for the rebate on property taxes and rent paid in 2022.

How to apply before the deadline for Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate

Applicants need to visit

to submit their application electronically. Those who apply online will receive an instant confirmation of the successful completion of their application.

It must be noted that residents don't need to have an account on myPATH to apply for the PTRR. Also, online applicants will have access to automatic calculators and other useful features to assist in completing the application process.

Those who wish to apply offline can download the application

here. However, paper applications must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2023, to be considered for the rebate. Applicants (both online and offline) need to provide the required documents for their property taxes or rent paid in 2022.

Free assistance to complete the application is available at several locations across the state, including state legislators' offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, and Department of Revenue district offices.

Since it is an annual rebate based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid each year, residents will have to reapply each year. It is free to apply for the PTRR.

Applicants don't need to take any further action after submitting their application. They can use the “Where's My Rebate?” tool to check the status of their application. Applicants will need their Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth to use the“Where's My Rebate?” tool.

Visit the Department of Revenue's

website for more information on the PTRR program.