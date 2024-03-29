Locus Robotics And Geodis To Introduce 'Next-Generation' Warehouse Robotic Automation To Mexico Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics , a provider of autonomous mobile robots for fulfillment warehouses, has completed a new implementation with Geodis , a global logistics provider, to bring“high performance, next-generation robotics automation” to Mexico to fulfill e-commerce and retail orders for a major global apparel brand.
The new site, Geodis' first in Latin America to feature Locus Robotics technology, is located in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico and features a fleet of Locus's award-winning Origin bots operating across all levels of a three-level mezzanine structure, efficiently controlled by the innovative LocusOne warehouse execution platform.
LocusOne enables efficient pick-and-pass, multi-level functionality while delivering real-time operational visibility and management insights to ensure high productivity and a fast ROI.
Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, says:“We are thrilled to work with Geodis to bring the power of Locus's warehouse automation to Mexico.
“This deployment represents a significant expansion of our footprint into Latin America and enables us to support Geodis in setting the new benchmark for e-commerce fulfillment efficiency in the region.”
