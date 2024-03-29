(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) KNX Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Superior and Disruptive Smart Home and Building Technology

KNX is building a sustainable future for smart living by addressing the lack of standardized protocols and boosting integration of devices, security of data and installations as well as optimal use of energy for home and building automation system solutions.

San Antonio, TX - 19th December 2023 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart home and buildings communication protocol industry and, based on its findings, recognizes KNX with the 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. KNX delivers advanced solutions for smart homes and buildings, leveraging an open and globally recognized standard that ensures seamless interoperability and compatibility between products from different manufacturers.

With over 30 years of experience, KNX promotes an open and universal standard in the industry, facilitating seamless communication between a range of building automation devices that interact with each other and offer complete control over control lighting, shutters, security systems, energy management, HVAC (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning), monitoring systems, remote access control, AV control, third party services and many more from a single ecosystem. This versatility allows professionals to build fully customized solutions that significantly optimize building performance, boost energy efficiency, and heighten the occupant experience.

The company also strengthens security in smart home and building solutions, not only because all products undergo the thorough KNX certification process, which tests their compliance; but also, thanks to the KNX Secure specifications used by more than 400 KNX certified devices. Moreover, KNX's strong focus on continuous innovation ensures that its protocols stay up to date with emerging technologies.

“KNX's dedication to open standards and interoperability sets it apart from proprietary systems, fostering a strong community of developers and manufacturers and contributing to its growth and adaptability. The organization's focus on international standardization enables it to maintain a global presence in the smart home and building industry, catering to diverse markets such as architecture, planning, construction, electrical installations, homes, buildings, offices, eCommerce, and manufacturing,” said Mia Martinez-Palacios, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

With its customer-oriented strategy, KNX brings the latest technology to the market with a portfolio of over 8,000 certified KNX devices. By embracing emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) KNX has already released the KNX IoT technology used by its members in their newest KNX IoT devices, the company enables customers to rapidly adopt cutting-edge innovations with a wide range of benefits, including future-proof solutions, endless customization, excellent energy efficiency, and high comfort levels.

Furthermore, KNX is deeply committed to driving innovation by constantly exploring new ways to enhance the functionality and usability of its home and building automation products. As a result, the company's creativity and forward-thinking approach have positioned KNX as a major player in the ever-evolving field of smart homes and buildings, earning it Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

“From commercial buildings, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities to residential spaces, KNX's technology showcases its ability to optimize energy usage, enhance occupant comfort, and promote sustainability. Whether implementing smart lighting, HVAC controls, security systems, or intelligent energy management, the KNX standard meets the diverse needs of different building types and sizes,” noted Viswesh Vancheeshwar, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About KNX

KNX Association develops and promotes the KNX standard to offer smart home and building solutions on a worldwide scale, ranging from lighting and blind control to various security systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, monitoring, alarming, water control, energy management, smart metering as well as household appliances, audio/video and many more. All these building applications can be configured with a single, manufacturer independent design and commissioning tool (ETS), with a complete set of supported communication media (TP, PL, RF and IP) as well as an extension of the KNX technology towards the Internet of Things (KNX IoT). KNX is approved as a European (CENELEC EN 50090 and EN ISO 22510) and an International standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3). This standard is based on more than 30 years of experience in the market. Over 500 manufacturers worldwide from different application domains have more than 8,000 KNX certified product groups in their catalogues. The KNX Association has partnership agreements with more than 120,000 installation companies in 190 countries.

About Tarini Singh

Marketing Coordinator

Best Practices Recognition

...

Phone: +91- 9953764546

View all posts by Tarini Singh