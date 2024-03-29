REX ($REX), Is A Memecoin On Solana Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list REX ($REX) on March 29, 2024, for all BitMart users. The $REX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is REX ($REX)?

He is feisty, purple but kinda cute as well. $REX is Solana's oldest king and he here to take back the throne. Join us in bringing back to life fossils and showing who is the apex predator on Solana.

Rex is available only on the Solana Chain

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About REX ($REX)

Token Name: REX

Token Symbol: $REX

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 100,000,000 $REX

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000 $REX

