REX ($REX), Is A Memecoin On Solana Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list REX ($REX) on March 29, 2024, for all BitMart users. The $REX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).
What is REX ($REX)?
He is feisty, purple but kinda cute as well. $REX is Solana's oldest king and he here to take back the throne. Join us in bringing back to life fossils and showing who is the apex predator on Solana.
Rex is available only on the Solana Chain
About BitMart
BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.
About REX ($REX)
Token Name: REX
Token Symbol: $REX
Token Type: SOL
Total Supply: 100,000,000 $REX
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000 $REX
To learn more about REX ($REX), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .
