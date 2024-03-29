BHO (BHO), Is The Token On BHO Network, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BHO (BHO) on March 27, 2024, for all BitMart users. The BHO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is BHO (BHO)?

BHO Network constitutes an ecosystem encompassing multiple applications leveraging blockchain technology, including BHO Chain, BHO Pad, 3S Wallet, BHO DEX, and BHO NFT Marketplace etc. with the principle of“Bringing blockchain to life”.

Why BHO (BHO)?

Compatible with EVM, and easy to integrate with Ethereum chain and EVM smart contract.

Using the NPoS approach.

High performance while ensuring memory safety.

The BFT consensus algorithm ensures that the blockchain still works properly even if some nodes fail or are disabled.

BHO token has four main roles in the BHO Network ecosystem. It can capture the values included below but not limited to: ● Staking Reward: provide rewards for validators, and nominators. ● Liquidity Reward: the market makers providing liquidity in pools will be rewarded with BHO token. ● Transaction Fee: use to prevent harmful behaviors ● Governance and voting: BHO holders can create and vote for proposal ● Intermediary of Exchange: use for different services in the ecosystem.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About BHO (BHO)

BHO Network is Layer 1 that allows many different types of applications built on.

Token Name: BHO

Token Symbol: BHO

Token Type: BEP20

Total Supply: 7,125,000,000 BHO

To learn more about BHO (BHO), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

