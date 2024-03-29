KENA (KENA) Is An AI Token On AVAX Blockchain To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list KENA (KENA) on April 01, 2024, for all BitMart users. The KENA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is KENA (KENA)?

Kena is an Artificial Intelligence enabled decentralized creator marketplace.

Kena marketplace is built from the ground up to enable a music creator economy with superpowers and allows the artists to be in maximum control of their creativity and value.

Kena's mission is to build the largest decentralized meta-community for educators, creators, artists, practitioners, and students.

Why KENA (KENA)?

Kena's Al is the most advanced, state-of-the-art generative AI in music comprehension. The AI listens to students practice their music in real-time and provides human-like feedback for 40 instruments across six genres. With 350,000 users and 20 million practice hours across 200,000 lessons, sheets, and arpeggios, Kena is the most comprehensive platform in the industry.

Kena's music neural engine can assess melodic lines, rhythms, dynamic expressions, articulation, creative freedom, speed, complex structures, and free-style play with an extremely high degree of accuracy and give you human-like feedback!

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About KENA (KENA)

Token Name: KENA

Token Symbol: KENA

Token Type: AVAX C-CHAIN

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 KENA

To learn more about KENA (KENA), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Discord .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!