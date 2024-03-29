Delhi Police Tightens Security Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Protest Today Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | Top Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi, the national capital upped its security measures with multiple layers of barricading to contain the opposition INDIA bloc's protest on Friday, March 29, reported PTI.

These developments come after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 22 and was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand until March 28 read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faces fresh allegation in medical college sexual harassment case: 'file of accused...'A large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces shield guard on roads leading to the BJP headquarters. The capital city has deployed these security personnel at several places in Central Delhi, on the DDU Marg and around the ITO area Delhi CM faces money laundering charges in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam read: '4 statements enough to arrest...?': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges ED trying to 'crush' AAP | 10 pointsOn Thursday, the AAP informed members of the bloc about a scheduled demonstration against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The protest also covers the issue of the electoral bonds which gained steam over the past couple of days. The agitation will take place at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on DDU Marg BJP received the maximum funds via electoral bonds as per the data available on the official website of the Election Commission of India read: Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM, says, 'no rule to remove him'To counter the ruling BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc was formed by opposition parties, including the AAP, the TMC, the Congress, the DMK, and the SP Delhi Police informed that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed at the DDU Marg and its nearby areas. These prohibitory orders bar large gatherings read: Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Germany takes U-turn after Modi govt summons diplomat\"Barricades have been put up and security personnel will stop protestors from going towards the DDU Marg,\" PTI quoted a police officer as saying Police further informed that the road leading to the BJP headquarters from ITO and Minto Road is open but will be closed if the need arises March 31, the INDIA bloc is scheduled to take up a mega rally at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan.(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN29032024007365015876ID1108035839