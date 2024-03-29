Ranbir Kapoor To Register ₹250 Crore Bungalow In Raha Kapoor's Name, Making Her Richest Star Kid In Bollywood: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have been frequently spotted together visiting almost finished Krishna Raj bungalow in Bandra.

The Bollywood star couple, Alia and Ranbir, began the construction of their dream house a year ago.

The famous couple, according to a report in Bollywood Life,“will name the bungalow”, a ₹250 crore property, in their daughter Raha Kapoor's name, making her the youngest and wealthiest child in Bollywood read: Ranbir Kapoor follows business magnate Mukesh Ambani's advice says, 'Keep your head.....'Late veteran actor Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj owned the bungalow. Ranbir Kapoor will inherit this ancestral property being the only grandson in the Kapoor family the point of receipt in India, such ancestral gifts from relatives are tax-exempt but future income or gains from these assets are subject to taxes read: Ranbir Kapoor turns 41: Know everything about his net worth and luxurious lifestyle'Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than ₹250 crore once it's all done,' Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying. The source further noted that this will make Ranbir Kapoor's daughter with Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor, the richest star kid in Bollywood read: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: List of celebrities who earned excellent returns from India's IPO boomApart from this bungalow, the star couple owns 4 flats in the Bandra area that are worth over 60 crore. Once the project is completed, it will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, the insider source claimed .“Neetu Kapoor will be the co-owner of the bungalow as late actor Rishi Kapoor had made her the half-owner of all his properties,\" Bollywood Life further quoted the source as saying. Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor also owns a house worth ₹15 crore in Mumbai's Bandra read: Holi 2024: Alia-Ranbir, Tiger Shroff, Kareena-Saif-How Bollywood celebrated festival of colours | WatchThe Kapoor family is speculated to house together once the bungalow is ready to move in.

Meanwhile, the star couple is headed for new ventures at the professional front as well. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in action in his next release Ramayana and Animal Park. Director and producer, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia is part of the upcoming new release Jigra.

