'Tax Terrorism Against INC,' Says Congress On Fresh ₹1,823.08 Crore Notice From I-T Department

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Congress party has reacted on the fresh I-T department notices demanding to pay ₹1,823.08 crore. Isuuing a statement, the party said,“Yesterday, we received fresh notices from the IT department to pay ₹1823.08 crores. Already the IT department has forcibly taken away ₹135 crores from our Bank account.”“Before the dust could settle on that vindictive unprecedented action, now in a patently illegal and undemocratic action the frontal organisation of the BJP – namely the Income Tax Department – has launched its next premeditated, diabolical campaign against the INC. 8 years of Income Tax returns of the INC have been reopened on baseless, manufactured grounds to levy patently illegal Income Tax Demand orders totalling thousands of crores of rupees.”

