Kerala: Gold Rate Sets Record For First Time; One Sovereign Gold Crosses Rs 50000

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold has reached an unprecedented high in Kerala, setting a new record. The cost of one sovereign (pavan) has surpassed Rs 50,000 for the first time in history. One sovereign gold now costs Rs 50,400.
One gram of gold costs Rs 6,300. The surge in the international market is the primary factor behind the price hike observed in Kerala as well.
On Thursday (Mar 28), the gold price rose by Rs
280 for one sovereign of gold taking the total market price of one sovereign of gold was Rs 49360.
March gold price at a glance:
March 1: Price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. Market price Rs 46,320
March 2: Price rose by Rs 680 per sovereign. Market price Rs 47,000
March 3 : Gold price remains unchanged. Market price Rs 47,000
March 4: Gold prices remain unchanged. Market price Rs 47,000
March 5: One sovereign of gold increased by Rs 560. Market price Rs 47,560
March 6: One sovereign of gold increased by Rs 200. Market price Rs 47,760
March 7: One sovereign of gold increased by Rs 320. Market price Rs 48,080
March 8: One sovereign of gold increased by Rs 120. Market price Rs 48,200
March 9: One sovereign of gold increased by Rs 200. Market price Rs 48,600
March 10: Gold prices remain unchanged. Market price Rs 48,600
March 11: Gold prices remain unchanged. Market price Rs 48,600
March 12: Gold prices remain unchanged. Market price Rs 48,600
March 13: One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 320. Market price Rs 48,280
March 14: Gold rose by Rs 200 per pawan. Market price Rs 48,480
March 15 : Gold price remains unchanged. Market price Rs 48,480
March 16 : Gold price remains unchanged. Market price Rs 48,480
March 17: Gold price remains unchanged. Market price Rs 48,480
March 18 : One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 200. Market price Rs 48,280
March 19: Gold rose by Rs 360 per sovereign. Market price Rs 48,640
March 20 : Gold price remains unchanged. Market price Rs 48,640
March 21 : Gold rose by Rs 800 per sovereign. Market price Rs 49,440
March 22: One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 360. Market price Rs 49,080
March 23: One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 80. Market price Rs 49,000
March 24: Gold price remains unchanged. Market price Rs 49,000
March 25 : Gold price remains unchanged. Market price Rs 49,000
March 26: One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 80. Market price Rs 48,920
March 27: Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 49,080.
March 28: Gold price rose by Rs 280 per sovereign. The market price of one sovereign gold was Rs 49360.
March 29: Gold price rose by Rs 1040 per sovereign. The market price of one sovereign gold is Rs 50,400.
