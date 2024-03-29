BJP Plans To Win Lok Sabha Elections 2024 By Threatening To Kill Me: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sangh Parivar of orchestrating threats against his life. Kharge revealed that he received a menacing letter containing life threats and references to potential encounters, following earlier incidents of threatening phone calls.



In a direct speech, Minister Priyank Kharge asserted that the BJP's involvement is aimed at disrupting law and order ahead of the elections, with a broader scheme to tarnish his reputation and secure electoral gains. He highlighted the charged political atmosphere surrounding the elections, emphasising the letter he received as a deliberate attempt to intimidate him.

Kharge accused the BJP directly, stating, "The BJP is unable to engage with the Kharge family politically, especially myself. Hence, they seem to be resorting to personal attacks and intimidation tactics." He reiterated his resilience, stating that he is undeterred by such attempts, having climbed the political ladder through public support and blessings.

The Minister's accusations sparked a heated debate, putting the BJP under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in the threats. Kharge's firm stance against intimidation resonated with his supporters, who see it as a testament to his commitment to democratic values and his ability to stand firm in the face of adversity.