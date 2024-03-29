Karnataka Education Dept Scrutinized For Giving 3-Day Deadline To Evaluate 1.66 Crore Papers Of Classes 5,8,9

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka Education Department is facing criticism for its impractical directives regarding the evaluation of examination answer papers. With the order to assess over 1.66 crore answer sheets for 5th, 8th, and 9th-grade board exams within just three days, teachers and school management boards are expressing their dismay and apprehension.

The directive, which mandates the completion of evaluations within an extremely tight timeframe, has sparked fear and discontent among educators. Many teachers argue that such a task is simply impossible to accomplish effectively within the given constraints. Moreover, the department has failed to address concerns regarding the shortage of teaching staff, leaving educators overwhelmed by the daunting workload.

Recognised Unaided Private Schools' Association (RUPSA) has taken a stand against the department's decision and has penned a letter to the Commissioner of the Education Department, appealing for a reconsideration of the impractical deadlines. Rupsa, along with many others, highlights the lack of remuneration for teachers tasked with this Herculean endeavor, condemning the department for pressuring educators without offering adequate compensation.

In the face of mounting opposition and criticism, there is a growing call for the Education Department to rethink its approach and issue more reasonable directives that prioritize the well-being of teachers and the integrity of the evaluation process. As the SSLC exams loom large, the burden of both exam preparation and paper evaluation has become an overwhelming concern for educators across Karnataka.

