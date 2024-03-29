BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Key Conspirator Shareef Sent To 7-Day NIA Custody

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped up its efforts in uncovering the truth behind the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast Case, with the recent arrest of Muzamil Shareef. Following his presentation before the NIA special court, Shareef has been remanded into NIA custody for a week, extending until April 3.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Shareef's role in the manufacturing of explosives is believed to be pivotal. Additionally, authorities suspect his involvement in gathering contact information of other accused individuals, which was allegedly facilitated through clandestine channels such as the dark web. Furthermore, evidence pointing towards financial transactions between the accused has raised suspicions of a larger conspiracy at play. The NIA has vowed to delve deeper into these leads to unearth the entire network behind the bomb blast.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

NIA had apprehended Muzammil Shareef as a key conspirator in the Rameshwaram Café blast case. Following extensive raids across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, Shareef was arrested at one of 18 locations targeted by the NIA. The agency, which assumed control of the investigation on March 3, had previously identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the mastermind behind the blast, along with another suspect, Abdul Matheen Taha, who remains at large.

According to the NIA, Shareef provided logistical support to the primary suspects involved in the explosion at the Café situated on ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. The blast resulted in injuries to several customers and hotel staff, as well as significant property damage.