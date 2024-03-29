Sunita Kejriwal Launches 'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwaad Do' Campaign, Releases Whatsapp Number To Support Delhi CM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Friday launched a campaign named“Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad" and urged people to extend support to her husband. She issued a WhatsApp number where Kejriwal supporters can send their wishes and support messages for their leader.

In the message, she said,“We are starting a drive from today – Kejriwal ko ashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number... Show your support for him. Every one of your messages will reach him... I will deliver these to him in jail.”

Calling her husband a“true nationalist," wife Sunita added, "I have been with him for the past 30 years and my husband has challenged the tyrants and dictators of the country".

She also urged people to help Kejriwal in difficult times. Additionally, Sunita Kejriwal encouraged people to offer well wishes to the Chief Minister of Delhi using the WhatsApp number 8297324624.

The UN expressed its hope that all democratic rights would be upheld in a statement about Delhi's Chief Minister, following the US and Germany. "What we sincerely hope is that everyone's rights are upheld and that voting is conducted in a free and fair environment in India, or any other country."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi while addressing a press conference on Friday said ED Counsel revealed its real motive while arguing in court.

According to Atishi, the ED said in court that Kejriwal declined to provide the investigation agency the password to his phone, which he had when the policy was put into place. She further mentioned that in order to comprehend the AAP's election plan for the Lok Sabha, the investigation team needs access to Kejriwal's phone.

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the same day, stating that Arvind Kejriwal's detention did not preclude him from serving as chief minister while incarcerated.

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday made a big claim about the AAP supremo's condition in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody and said he is being harassed a lot adding that the leader's health is deteriorating