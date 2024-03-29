Why Is Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe So Popular?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru has swiftly risen to fame in three years, renowned for its rapid service and delectable South Indian vegetarian cuisine. Signature dishes include Ghee Podi Idli and Masala Dosa, Gongura Rice, and Akki Roti, showcasing a blend of traditional flavors. Classic offerings like Vada and Filter Coffee add to its appeal, making it a beloved destination for both locals and tourists seeking authentic South Indian fare.

Soft idlis are served with ghee and a spicy mix of podi (a South Indian spice blend) crafted from lentils, chickpeas, sesame seeds, red chilies, asafoetida, and salt. Delicious!

Ghee Podi Masala Dosa here is very delicious. Instead of the traditional potato bhaji, this crispy dosa contains ghee powder at its centre, making it an absolute delight to savour.



Similar to the famous masala dosa, the Open Butter Masala Dosa is a beloved South Indian dish generously slathered with butter and served open-faced, without folding.



Thatte Idli, a popular South Indian snack, particularly eaten in Karnataka, owes its name to its wide plate-like shape. It can be deemed the epitome of this delectable snack.



A delicious South Indian breakfast primarily contains rice and pulses, seasoned with spices and added vegetables, Veg Pongal is a popular choice for breakfast or a wholesome meal.



Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Gongura Rice is a beloved dish prepared using gongura leaves, also known as roselle leaves, imparting a delightful sour taste to the food.



Akki Roti is a traditional South Indian flatbread made from rice flour, water, salt, onion, coconut, green chilly , coriander, cumin seeds, offering flavours with each bite.

Vada is a deep-fried snack served with chutney or sambar. Medu vada, made from urad dal flour, is the most popular variant, boasting a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior.



This one-plate wonder features mini idlis immersed in spicy sambar and topped with ghee, offering a delightful burst of flavours in every bite.



A piping hot cup of coffee made from milk, sugar, and finely ground coffee powder, served in a small metal cup and saucer - pairs perfectly with breakfast.

