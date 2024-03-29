Kamlesh Awasthi, Gujarat's 'Voice Of Mukesh', Passes Away

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 29 (IANS) Kamlesh Awasthi, celebrated singer and known as the 'Voice of Mukesh,' passed away at the age of 78 at his home in Ahmedabad.

After being in a coma for a month, Awasthi passed away on Thursday, leaving a void in the music world.

He is renowned for lending his voice to Raj Kapoor in the movie 'Gopichand Jasoos' and singing the hit song 'Tera Saath Hai Toh...' from 'Pyasa Sawan'. Another notable rendition by Awasthi was 'Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai' from the film 'Naseeb'.

Awasthi, born in 1945 in Savarkundla, holds a Ph.D. from Bhavnagar University and started his musical career under the guidance of art guru Bharbhai Pandya in Bhavnagar. He gained prominence with his album 'Tribute to Mukesh', which showcases his vocal resemblance to the legendary singer Mukesh.

His voice brought him the title 'Voice of Mukesh,' especially after Raj Kapoor praised his singing for the film 'Gopichand Jasoos', stating that it felt like Mukesh had returned.

Awasthi's contribution to the music industry, especially in Gujarati cinema, earned him widespread acclaim. His legacy includes numerous Gujarati songs and an active presence in stage shows, earning him a reputation in the regional music scene.