KNOW AML MARKS AML WORLD AWARENESS DAY ON APRIL 21, 2024!

(MENAFN- Pressat) On April 21, 2024, Know AML will mark Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (AML) World Awareness Day and campaign with our global network and community to increase awareness of AML.

This year, our campaign is called 'Let's share, we care' and focuses on caregivers of people with AML. Our campaign aims to explain the impact of being a caregiver on one's well-being, the importance of self-care, and where caregivers can go for further information, support, and practical advice.

“I've seen a lot of focus on caregivers from different organizations this year. It is long overdue and I'm happy this is the direction that was chosen.” – Ashley Moncrief, Know AML Ambassador and director of patient care, MDS Foundation.

On AML World Awareness Day, everyone can make a difference! We are encouraging caregivers to share their experience in the form of words, pictures, videos, or podcasts on social media using the hashtag #KnowAML . If you're not a caregiver or are short on time, you can show your support by sharing our AML World Awareness Day 2024 graphics and resources on social media using the hashtag #KnowAML.

“One of the most important tasks for nurses is to appropriately inform patients and their caregivers about treatment and its side effects. On April 21, 2024, this year's AML World Awareness Day will take place with the theme of supporting caregivers of patients with AML; this is extremely important to optimize quality of life. The Haematology Nurses & Healthcare Professionals Group (HNHCP) aims to ensure that nurses worldwide have access to up-to-date educational resources, so they can inform patients with AML and deliver the best possible care to patients and their caregivers.” – Erik Aerts, Know AML Ambassador and president of the HNHCP.

About Know AML

Know AML is the first global education and awareness initiative that provides patients and caregivers with the information, resources, and support they need to deal with AML.

Our vision and mission

Know AML aspires to facilitate and improve AML knowledge worldwide and develop community-based initiatives to overcome current and future challenges. The mission of Know AML is to drive education and awareness of the disease globally through community collaborations, while continuing to direct people to the resources and support currently available.

It is steered by an independent, dedicated, and highly experienced global ambassador group and includes representatives from the following AML communities: patients and caregivers, patient advocates, specialist nurses, and healthcare professionals.

“The Know-AML organization has led the world in the creation, consolidation, and posting of so much new AML information. This has led to broader visibility and treatment regardless of the social determinants of health for people around the world. I was, as I feel most patients who are diagnosed with AML might be, initially fearful and confused, finding very little information in my hospital or even online. That has all changed, with so many organizations publishing AML information and so many people, even in remote areas, having access via phones and satellites. So, in these coming years, I look forward to great advances in revolutionary new patient navigation tools, bringing everyone closer to the continuing flow of information that might help them to achieve an improved quality of life.” - Ralph Hills, Know AML chair and AML Survivor.

The Know AML initiative is made possible through the support of our funders: Bristol Myers Squibb, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Syndax, and Astellas. All content is developed independently by SES in collaboration with our expert ambassador group; funders are allowed no influence on the content.

Know AML is brought to you by Scientific Education Support (SES) in collaboration with the Acute Leukemia Advocates Network (ALAN). SES is a medical education provider that builds healthcare professional and patient networks that facilitate open-access, science-driven, unbiased disease education through multichannel communications. For more information, please visit:

