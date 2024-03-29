34-Yr-Old Man Found Dead In Srinagar's Soura

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Tariq Ahmad Bhat (34), a resident of Anchar Srinagar, was found near Soura area late yesterday evening.

He added that the body was sent for post-mortem.

Moreover, the body will be handed over to the family after legal proceedings, and police have initiated an investigation in this regard.

