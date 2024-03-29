               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
34-Yr-Old Man Found Dead In Srinagar's Soura


3/29/2024 3:11:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a 34-year-old man was found in the Soura area of Srinagar on late Thursday evening, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Tariq Ahmad Bhat (34), a resident of Anchar Srinagar, was found near Soura area late yesterday evening.

He added that the body was sent for post-mortem.

Moreover, the body will be handed over to the family after legal proceedings, and police have initiated an investigation in this regard.

