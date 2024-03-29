President Murmu, LG Sinha Condole Loss Of Lives In Ramban Road Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.
“The news of people getting killed after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Ramban area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families,” Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident.ADVERTISEMENT
In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said:“I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims”
and fell into a gorge in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday.
The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am.
