               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Murmu, LG Sinha Condole Loss Of Lives In Ramban Road Accident


3/29/2024 3:11:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.
“The news of people getting killed after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Ramban area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families,” Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident.

ADVERTISEMENT


In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said:“I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims”

Read Also 10 Killed After SUV Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Ramban 11 Passengers Injured In Poonch Accident, Hospitalized

and fell into a gorge in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday.
The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN29032024000215011059ID1108035746

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search