President Murmu, LG Sinha Condole Loss Of Lives In Ramban Road Accident

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident.



In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said:“I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims”

and fell into a gorge in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am.

