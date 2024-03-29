Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.71 amountingto $89.22 per barrel on March 28, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $1.73 ascompared to the previous price and amounted to $87.71 perbarrel.

It should be noted that in 2022, the average selling price ofone barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6%compared to the indicator of 2021.

In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price ofone barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.