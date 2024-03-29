Ten Uavs, Four Missiles Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down ten unmanned aerial vehicles and four missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Another massive attack. Air defenses shot down ten drones over the region overnight - in the Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Kamianske districts. Four missiles were destroyed over Dnipro," he wrote.

Several energy facilities were damaged in the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske districts. A man was injured at one of them. He received the necessary medical assistance and will undergo treatment at home.

In Kamianske, the enemy attacked private houses, wounding five people. Among them is a 5-year-old girl. The child was given medical assistance. She will undergo outpatient treatment. Women aged 19 and 47 will also recover at home. Two men, 36 and 47 years old, were hospitalized. One of them is in a serious condition.

Three houses were destroyed and four others were damaged. Cars were damaged.

The enemy also attacked Nikopol, damaging a sanatorium, three private houses, and outbuildings.

Overnight, the enemy also attacked the Marhanets community and Nikopol.