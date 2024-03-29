               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
One Killed, Three Injured In Russian Attacks On Donetsk Region On Mar 28


3/29/2024 3:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one and injured three residents of the Donetsk region on Thursday, March 28.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On March 28, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region - in Mykolaivka. Three more people in the region were injured during the day," he said.

Filashkin said that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region was given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

