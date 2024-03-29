Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) --
1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree for establishing an information consultative council.
1974 -- Kuwait wins the third GCC soccer tournament.
1991 -- Fire at the burning oil field, Al-Ahmadi 24, is doused. The field was set ablaze by the Iraqi regime forces before withdrawing from Kuwait. It was the first burning oil field to be doused among a series of others set alight by the occupiers,
2003 -- A rocket fired by the Iraqi regime crashes into Al-Sharq mall causing damage.
2005 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah lays the cornerstone of Jaber Al-Ahmad city in Amghara.
2005 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inaugurates its office in Beijing.
2010 -- The Ministry of Health inaugurates Abdullah Abdulhadi Health Center in Yarmouk.
2012 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives in Baghdad on his first visit after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. He has arrived in Baghdad to attend the 23rd Arab Summit.
2015 -- The Ministry of Education and the World Bank sign a technical cooperation agreement to overhaul education.
2018 -- Kuwait Petroleum International inks a partnership agreement with the Munich-based Chargeunity, one of the largest electrical cars charging companies in Europe. (end)
rk
MENAFN29032024000071011013ID1108035702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.