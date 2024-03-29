Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) --



1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree for establishing an information consultative council.

1974 -- Kuwait wins the third GCC soccer tournament.

1991 -- Fire at the burning oil field, Al-Ahmadi 24, is doused. The field was set ablaze by the Iraqi regime forces before withdrawing from Kuwait. It was the first burning oil field to be doused among a series of others set alight by the occupiers,



2003 -- A rocket fired by the Iraqi regime crashes into Al-Sharq mall causing damage.

2005 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah lays the cornerstone of Jaber Al-Ahmad city in Amghara.

2005 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inaugurates its office in Beijing.

2010 -- The Ministry of Health inaugurates Abdullah Abdulhadi Health Center in Yarmouk.

2012 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives in Baghdad on his first visit after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. He has arrived in Baghdad to attend the 23rd Arab Summit.

2015 -- The Ministry of Education and the World Bank sign a technical cooperation agreement to overhaul education.

2018 -- Kuwait Petroleum International inks a partnership agreement with the Munich-based Chargeunity, one of the largest electrical cars charging companies in Europe. (end)



