KSA Applauds ICJ's Measure For Aiding Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday acclaimed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) provisional measure to increase humanitarian and relief assistance for Gaza and to open more land crossings for aid to the strip .

The Ministry, in a statement, underlined the Kingdom's support of all efforts for delivery of more emergency aid into Gaza to avert a deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

It called anew upon the international community to take more immediate procedures to stop the Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law and implement the United Nations Security Council's resolution that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. (end)

