Russian Veto Ends UN Panel Oversees Nuclear Sanctions On North Korea

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 29 (Petra)-- The Russian veto on Thursday put a stop to the United Nations' monitoring of North Korea's nuclear program sanctions.The veto occurred during a vote on a resolution by the U.N. Security Council that would have allowed a panel of experts overseeing sanctions against North Korea to continue operating for an additional year. Instead, the group will now cease operations when its current mandate ends at the end of April.The vote in the 15-member council, with 13 in favor, Russia against, and China abstaining, has no impact on the actual sanctions against North Korea, which remain in force.