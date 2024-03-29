Ukraine War Update: 59 Combat Clashes On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-nine combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on March 29, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy carried out 16 missile strikes, 131 air strikes and 128 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Civilian casualties were reported as a result of Russian terrorist attack. A number of high-rise buildings, medical institutions, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other civil infrastructure sites were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, Russian invaders again attacked Ukraine with Shahed strike drones and cruise missiles. Data on this attack are being clarified.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted Bobylivka in the Sumy region; Borova and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region; Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Mykolaivka, Zalizne, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Dyliivka, Novobakhmutivka, Karlivka, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Komyshuvakha, Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks near Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Semenivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy outside the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, made 22 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Robotyne, northwest of Verbove and north of Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, two attacks were carried out on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past day, Ukrainian combat aircraft struck 14 areas where enemy troops, weapons and military hardware were concentrated.

Ukrainian missile forces hit a troop concentration area, four command posts, four air defense systems, two artillery pieces and an ammunition depot of the occupiers.