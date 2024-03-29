Ukrenergo: Russians Hit Energy Infrastructure Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure during a missile and drone attack on the country on the night of March 28-29.

Ukraine's National Power Company Ukrenergo said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"Thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged," the post said.

Emergency power shutdowns were introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region and hourly shutdown schedules in the Kharkiv region.

Sounds of explosions were heard in Dnipro and the Khmelnytskyi region during Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight.

Illustration photo: Getty Images