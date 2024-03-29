Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure In Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a man in the Kamianske district.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy attacked a number of critical infrastructure facilities in the region. Details will be provided later!" he wrote.
Lysak reported later that the enemy attack had wounded a man in the Kamianske district who was hospitalized in serious condition.
On the evening of March 28, explosions rang out in Dnipro and Kamianske.
