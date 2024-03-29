Sandeep Marwah Honoured For His Extraordinary Contribution To International Relations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a momentous event held at the India Habitat Centre, Sandeep Marwah was conferred with a prestigious honour for his remarkable efforts in bolstering international relations through art and culture. The ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of Honorary Consul General of Palau, Neeraj A Sharma, and Shruti Swaroop of the International Inclusion Alliance, marked a significant milestone in recognizing Marwah's pivotal role as a partner, participant, and speaker in fostering global unity.



The inauguration of the event was presided over by the distinguished State Minister for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, who underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties. Over 50 esteemed speakers from various corners of India and beyond, including ambassadors and high commissioners representing diverse nations, contributed to the rich tapestry of discussions and deliberations during the international gathering.



In his address, Sandeep Marwah articulated his profound commitment to advancing Indian relations with countries worldwide. Reflecting on his mantra of 'love, peace, and unity through art and culture,' Marwah highlighted his extensive endeavours that have bridged cultural divides and fostered mutual understanding. Notably, his initiatives have facilitated the enrolment of students from 145 countries and attracted 3 million visitors from 156 nations through film and cultural tourism. Marwah's association with over 7500 events has been instrumental in nurturing bonds between India and the global community.



A testament to his tireless dedication, Sandeep Marwah's remarkable achievements have been acknowledged by 74 countries, with their respective governments nominating him as their cultural ambassador. Embracing this responsibility with utmost seriousness, Marwah has consistently upheld his role as a cultural envoy, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation on a global scale.



The event received invaluable support from the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, further underscoring the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering international goodwill and camaraderie through cultural exchange.





