(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26 March 2024: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is delighted to announce its exquisite Easter offerings, promising guests an indulgent journey filled with an abundance of culinary delights and unforgettable experiences available from 26 March until 31 March 2024.



Step into the opulent realm of Easter Brunch at Tamra, where every detail is meticulously crafted to perfection. This gastronomic journey promises a symphony of flavours, the culinary showcase will feature signature dishes such as Hot Cross Buns, Roasted Lamb, Pretzel, Cooked Ham, Easter Bread, Seafood station and more each artfully prepared to tantalise palates with alluring flavours and textures. The Brunch starts from INR 4,200 plus taxes per person.



In addition to the brunch offerings, guests can delight in the Easter Goodies curated by the talented team at Mister Chai. From the indulgent Belgian Chocolate Easter Truffle Cake to the classic Carrot Cake with Cheese Frosting, each item is crafted to perfection, promising a harmonious blend of flavours. The Bunny Cupcake, Carrot Pot, Easter Bundt Cake, Easter Egg Brownie, and Caramel Nut Noir Bon Bon are among the other tempting treats available.



Furthermore, for chocolate aficionados, Shangri-la Eros New Delhi presents the Chocolate Easter Edition, featuring whimsical creations such as the Chocolate Hen, Chocolate Bunny, and Chocolate Easter Egg, perfect for gifting or indulging oneself. Additionally, the Hot Cross Bun adds a traditional touch to the Easter festivities.

