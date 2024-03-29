Residential House, 3 Shops Damaged In Separate Fire Incidents In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – A residential house, three shops and a transformer were damaged in separate fire incidents in Srinagar, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that at around 10:53 PM, one electric transformer caught fire at Kathi Darwaza area of Makdoom Sahab Srinagar, which soon spread to two shops, causing damage to transformer and the shops as well.ADVERTISEMENT
He added that one residential house, double-storey also got damaged in another blaze at Kralpora area of Srinagar.
The attic portion of the house has got damaged,the officials said, adding that the cause of fire is said to be electric short circuit.
Also, one more incident of fire has taken place at Hawal Chowk in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in which one shop at the first floor of a double-storey shopping complex was damaged. Read Also Srinagar Records Surge In Fire Incidents; Reports 175 Incidents In Jan, Feb Four Residential Houses Gutted In Srinagar's Nowpora
Moreover, he added that no loss of life was reported in any of the incidents and investigations have been taken up.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29032024000215011059ID1108035570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.